Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 682,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.4 days.

Discovery Price Performance

Discovery stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Discovery has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $8.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

About Discovery

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

