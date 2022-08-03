Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

Dominion Energy has a payout ratio of 61.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

D stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.20. 2,664,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,138. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.26. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $583,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 106.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

