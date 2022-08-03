Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 513,393 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 690.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 623,258 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 727.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 641,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,043,000 after acquiring an additional 564,293 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1,642.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,845,000 after acquiring an additional 474,722 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,560,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,513,000 after acquiring an additional 410,487 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

