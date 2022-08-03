Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Gap Up to $33.60

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.60, but opened at $37.00. Donnelley Financial Solutions shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 3,356 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DFIN. B. Riley cut their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.18). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 38.91% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $125,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc purchased 75,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.43 per share, with a total value of $1,912,514.01. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,038,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,272,462.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $125,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 311,184 shares of company stock valued at $8,249,352 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

