Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Short Interest Up 23.5% in July

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 207,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 34,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Down 2.6 %

Dorchester Minerals stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,941. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.24. Dorchester Minerals has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $32.61.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 68.83% and a net margin of 76.70%. The business had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.97%. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.00%.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

