DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 71,946 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $284,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

