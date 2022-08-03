Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues Earnings Results

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $187.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Dynamics updated its FY22 guidance to $1.40-2.00 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $724.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.91. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $45.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

