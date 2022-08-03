Douglas Elliman (DOUG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect Douglas Elliman to post earnings of 0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported 0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.09 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 302.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Douglas Elliman’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Douglas Elliman to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at 5.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 5.35 and a 200 day moving average of 6.44. Douglas Elliman has a 12 month low of 4.57 and a 12 month high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

In related news, insider Richard Lampen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 4.69 per share, for a total transaction of 46,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,016,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 4,767,023.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,133 shares of company stock worth $80,527. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,331,000 after buying an additional 399,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,473,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,457,000 after acquiring an additional 159,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 118,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 638.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 598,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Featured Stories

