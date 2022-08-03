DRIFE (DRF) Trading Up 36.5% Over Last 7 Days

DRIFE (DRF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One DRIFE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DRIFE has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar. DRIFE has a market cap of $1.06 million and $31,197.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,486.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00127331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032150 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

About DRIFE

DRIFE (DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 712,113,101 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official.

DRIFE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

