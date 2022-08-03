Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Short Interest Update

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 270,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dril-Quip

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

Shares of DRQ opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $41.23.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.88 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dril-Quip

(Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.