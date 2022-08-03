Ducommun (DCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $163.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.85 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ducommun to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ducommun Stock Performance

DCO stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $576.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Ducommun

Several research firms recently commented on DCO. StockNews.com cut shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,112 shares in the company, valued at $876,285.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $288,437.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,285.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Ducommun by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 357,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,712,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ducommun by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after buying an additional 52,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

