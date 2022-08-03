Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,245 shares of company stock valued at $137,021. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,643. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

