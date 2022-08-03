Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Short Interest Update

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,009,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock worth $130,743,379 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 664,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 80.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 47,359 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 100.1% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 870,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,089,000 after buying an additional 435,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 125.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 4.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of DNB stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 57,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

