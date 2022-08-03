DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,393. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,635,000 after purchasing an additional 78,302 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 172,366 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 491,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 341,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 122,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.