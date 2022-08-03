DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.95. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,393. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.02. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 96.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 84.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in DXC Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

