e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.96

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.96 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 21.60 ($0.26). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 22.05 ($0.27), with a volume of 76,667 shares changing hands.

e-therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.95. The company has a market capitalization of £106.66 million and a PE ratio of -12.09. The company has a current ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Insider Activity at e-therapeutics

In other news, insider Trevor Mervyn Jones bought 43,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £7,465.21 ($9,147.42).

About e-therapeutics

e-Therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. Its computational platform provides in silico screens generate predictions on compounds and/or targets that can have a significant perturbative effect on the biology of interest, captured by its network models, as well as developing RNAi platform for highly specific gene silencing.

