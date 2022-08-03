EarnX (EARNX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $46.39 Million

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. EarnX has a total market capitalization of $5.79 billion and approximately $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EarnX has traded up 360,260.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EarnX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00617962 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016853 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00035284 BTC.
EarnX Profile
EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
EarnX Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for EarnX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EarnX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.