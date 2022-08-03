Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2022

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEAGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.34-1.36 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DEA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. 34,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,133. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,548,000 after buying an additional 614,888 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,397,000 after buying an additional 80,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 61.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 76,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,178,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,911,000 after buying an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 83.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 45,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

