Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.34-1.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Shares of DEA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. 34,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,133. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,548,000 after buying an additional 614,888 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,397,000 after buying an additional 80,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 61.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 76,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,178,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,911,000 after buying an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 83.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 45,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

