Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.36-$7.76 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.53.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.70. 1,377,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.37. Eaton has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,918,000 after acquiring an additional 247,215 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 563,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,570,000 after acquiring an additional 241,534 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $30,297,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,007,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

