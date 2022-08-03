Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

EVN stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 19,805 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

