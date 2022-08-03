Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

ETJ traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,303. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

