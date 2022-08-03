Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 108,647 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.