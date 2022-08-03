Morgan Stanley Increases Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $176.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $176.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s previous close.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.53.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.98. 13,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,534. Eaton has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Eaton by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after buying an additional 1,504,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after buying an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

