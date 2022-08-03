eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,930 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 96,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,778. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.32. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

