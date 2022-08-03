Eddie Capel Sells 15,000 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $5.62 on Wednesday, reaching $144.97. 360,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,150. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 1.87. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.16.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

