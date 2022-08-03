Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sets New 12-Month High at $240.54

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $240.54 and last traded at $239.19, with a volume of 110854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.81.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. CWM LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Elbit Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

Further Reading

