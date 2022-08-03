Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Element Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Element Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.