Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 63.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.15.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $474.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.78. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 20.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

