Emercoin (EMC) Price Tops $0.0183 on Exchanges

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $910,211.04 and approximately $7,843.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00044197 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000207 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002900 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,613,358 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.