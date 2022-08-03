Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.24 EPS

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.24), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 11.6 %

EBS stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $70,917.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,896.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

