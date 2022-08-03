Eminer Hits One Day Volume of $29,442.00 (EM)

Eminer (EM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Eminer has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $29,442.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Eminer has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,044.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003872 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00127593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00032114 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans.

Eminer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

