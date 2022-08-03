Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.
Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 3.1 %
ESRT opened at $8.09 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50.
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.
