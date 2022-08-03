Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

ESRT opened at $8.09 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

About Empire State Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,226,000 after acquiring an additional 154,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,000,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,205,000 after purchasing an additional 498,690 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,422,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after acquiring an additional 974,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,362,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.