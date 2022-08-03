Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s current price.

EHC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.59. 48,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,861. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.95. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $85.75.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Encompass Health by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

