ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Down 17.9% in July

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 693,400 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 844,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on ENDRA Life Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

ENDRA Life Sciences Price Performance

NDRA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,195. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.36. ENDRA Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:NDRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,220 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.79% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

