Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 923,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 37,697,727 shares.The stock last traded at $76.15 and had previously closed at $78.42.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,191.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,522,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,941 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8,610.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,709,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,655,097 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,907.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,442,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,580,000 after buying an additional 2,321,187 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $168,168,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 432.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,319 shares in the last quarter.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

