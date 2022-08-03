Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Down 6.2%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.80. 59,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,126,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Enerplus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Enerplus Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Enerplus by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,379 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 145,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,490 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,083,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 875,974 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

