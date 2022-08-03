Enovix (ENVX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Enovix to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Enovix has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Enovix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.73. Enovix has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $39.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enovix by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 35,228 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enovix by 30.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 63,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enovix by 15.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 28,273 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Enovix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Enovix by 316.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 123,645 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

