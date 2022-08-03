EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 21 ($0.26) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 41 ($0.50) to GBX 42 ($0.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 35 ($0.43) to GBX 45 ($0.55) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of ENQ stock opened at GBX 28.86 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43. The stock has a market cap of £544.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.31. EnQuest has a twelve month low of GBX 16.90 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 37.35 ($0.46).

In other EnQuest news, insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 716,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £186,370.34 ($228,367.04). Insiders have acquired 4,649,696 shares of company stock worth $112,612,031 over the last three months.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

