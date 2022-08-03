Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Up 18.0% in July

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,600 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 717,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 249.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on GMVHF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,235 ($27.39) to GBX 2,034 ($24.92) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,530 ($31.00) to GBX 2,430 ($29.78) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,590 ($31.74) to GBX 2,200 ($26.96) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,100 ($25.73) to GBX 1,950 ($23.89) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,229.00.
Entain Stock Performance
GMVHF stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.
Entain Company Profile
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
