Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-$6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Entergy also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,047. Entergy has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.10%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Entergy by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

