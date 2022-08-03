Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.35. Entergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.30-$6.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.93.

ETR stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.67. 10,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.35. Entergy has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.10%.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Entergy by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

