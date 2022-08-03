EOS Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. EOS has a market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $255.93 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00005213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 996,148,925 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

