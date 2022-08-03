EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63), Fidelity Earnings reports. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $4.50-4.60 EPS.

NYSE EPR traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $53.81. 2,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,001. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,230,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,406,000 after buying an additional 126,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after buying an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 51,195 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 33,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

