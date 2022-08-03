EQT (NYSE:EQT) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $40.96. 102,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,084,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.19. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47.

Institutional Trading of EQT

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EQT will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 17.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth about $529,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 4.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth about $998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.