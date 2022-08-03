Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.55-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.07 billion-$5.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion. Equifax also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.60-$1.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on EFX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $247.36.

EFX stock opened at $206.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.67. Equifax has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 11.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 352.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

