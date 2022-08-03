Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.36.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.01. 525,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,963. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.69. Equifax has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $300.11.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

