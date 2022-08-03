Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

ESPR traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 43,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,440. The company has a market cap of $363.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Insider Activity at Esperion Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $25,551.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $50,693 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $103,000.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

