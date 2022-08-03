Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.70. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 62.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,886,000 after buying an additional 449,065 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1,833.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 342,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 324,362 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 30.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,109,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,736,000 after acquiring an additional 259,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after acquiring an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

