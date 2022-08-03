EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.68. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $69.32 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €173.00 ($178.35) to €167.00 ($172.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

Further Reading

