Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Shares of ETD stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $574.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $28.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,187,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $26,552,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $24,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.